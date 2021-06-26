Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,083. Infosys has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $2,851,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

