ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ING. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 288,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.