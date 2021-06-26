(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.61 ($13.66).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.