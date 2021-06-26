Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 in the last three months. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

