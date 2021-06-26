Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 in the last three months. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.61.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
