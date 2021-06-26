Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Buys 27,725 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,622.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $224,648.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in HC2 by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HC2 by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in HC2 by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 203,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HC2 by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

