Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Buys 27,725 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,622.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $224,648.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HC2 stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
