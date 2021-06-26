Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Acquires 3,931 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson bought 3,931 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890.86 ($25,987.54).

Alexa Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Alexa Henderson acquired 59 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09).

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.64. The company has a market capitalization of £274.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

