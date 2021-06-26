Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $332,900.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.94 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.