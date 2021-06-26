Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 6,513 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,470,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

