Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$229,286.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.07.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

