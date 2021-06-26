Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

