Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $710,744.52 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSMT stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PriceSmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 42.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

