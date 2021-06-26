Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $710,744.52 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PSMT stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.