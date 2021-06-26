Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $349,652,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

