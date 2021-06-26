Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at $980,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.