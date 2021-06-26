Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 375,453 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

ZI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.