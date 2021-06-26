Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.