Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.
NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
