International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.96 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

