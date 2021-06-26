Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

