Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11.

