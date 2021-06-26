Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PEY opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.