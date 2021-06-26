Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 207.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17.

