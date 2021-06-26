Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average volume of 12,477 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,619,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 147,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSAC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

