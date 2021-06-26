iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34.

