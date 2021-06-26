J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $175.10 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

