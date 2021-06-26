Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.71. 3,128,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -346.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

