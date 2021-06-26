Jay S. Skyler Sells 20,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $430.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.19.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

