Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.25.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
