Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

