Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.