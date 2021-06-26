Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.