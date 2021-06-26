(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(JLIF.L) (LON:JLIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). (JLIF.L) shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 4,631 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.60.

(JLIF.L) Company Profile (LON:JLIF)

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

