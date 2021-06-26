John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 3,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00.

MDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

