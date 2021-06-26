John Michael Hooks Purchases 200,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.