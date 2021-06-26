John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NYSE:JW.B opened at $57.48 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.