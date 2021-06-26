Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

