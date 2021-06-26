JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.