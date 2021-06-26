JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

