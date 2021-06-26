JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

