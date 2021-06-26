JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

