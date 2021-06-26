JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

