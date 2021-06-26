JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.98 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,115.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

