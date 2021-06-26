JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $895.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.