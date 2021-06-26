JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 235

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRL. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 899.94 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 792.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

