JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

XRAY stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

