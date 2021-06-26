JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

