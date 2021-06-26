Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.