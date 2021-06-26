Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JMIA stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.68.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

