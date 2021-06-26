Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

