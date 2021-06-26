Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.