Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $15.60 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $77.99 or 0.00253115 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $2.83 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00052583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00583325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

