Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,362 shares during the period. TCF Financial makes up about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 1,446,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,580. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

