Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.27. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

